Strix unit takes out Russian infantry and equipment in Belgorod direction. VIDEO
Fighters of the Strix unmanned systems unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine eliminated Russian infantry and hit an enemy mobile fire group together with its crew in the Belgorod direction.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the unit’s Facebook page, which published a video of the combat operation.
The military said the success was achieved through remote mining and precise drone strikes. The border guards also destroyed three enemy vehicles.
Results of Operation "Strix"
The unit stressed that the enemy is losing its ability to maneuver, provide fire cover, and conduct an organized withdrawal. The troops continue to control the situation in the sector and operate remotely using UAVs.
- Earlier, we reported that border guards from the Striks unit destroyed a mortar and a Fahot anti-tank missile system.
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