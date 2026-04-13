Fugitive oligarch Kurchenko has "occupied" luxury mansion in central Moscow: neighbours complain of "hellish" existence. VIDEO

Serhii Kurchenko, a fugitive businessman currently residing in Russia, has taken over a luxury property in central Moscow against the wishes of his neighbours. Local residents complain that he has made their lives a living hell.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing a story in the Russian media.

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Details

According to residents of the building, Kurchenko has turned the courtyard of the high-rise into a private car park, effectively taking up all the parking spaces. Locals say his men seized the area on New Year’s Eve after a failed attempt to purchase the car park through legal channels. Access to the car park is now controlled by the security detail of the fugitive oligarch. Residents are no longer able to park their cars there.

Read more: Anti-Corruption Court remanded defendant in Kurchenko fuel case in custody with possibility of bail of UAH 363 million

In addition, Kurchenko has erected additional structures on his property – a ventilation shaft and a balcony – which cause inconvenience to other residents. As the building’s residents note, appeals to the police have yielded no results, and attempts to speak to him directly may have negative consequences.

In particular, an attempt by the building manager to speak to the oligarch was thwarted by the actions of a security guard.

For more details on the situation, watch the report.

What led up to this?

As reported, in October 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against fugitive businessman Serhii Kurchenko, former Defence Minister Pavlo Lebedev, fugitive former President Viktor Yanukovych and Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.

Read more: Personal sanctions imposed against Yanukovych, Lebedev, Kurchenko and Deripaska - Zelensky’s decree