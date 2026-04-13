Ukrainian drone flies between three occupiers who have just emerged from battle unharmed. VIDEO

A video has emerged online showing a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacking a group of Russian soldiers who had just left the scene of a firefight. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The footage shows three invaders on the road. Judging by their gestures, they were congratulating each other on having survived the battle. However, at that very moment, a Ukrainian drone caught up with them. The kamikaze drone flew straight into the thick of the group just as the invaders had gathered in one spot.

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The video shows a powerful explosion and shrapnel damage. It is unclear from the footage whether this strike proved fatal for the occupiers or whether they merely sustained injuries of varying severity. Moments before the drone arrived, the invaders were behaving casually, believing they were already safe.

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