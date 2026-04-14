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News Video Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions Drone operators
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Occupiers’ field depot of TM-62 anti-tank mines blown up after strike by Defence Forces drones. VIDEO

Footage of a precision drone strike on an enemy field depot storing mines has been published online.

As reported by Censor.NET, pilots of the Defence Forces spotted a cache of TM-62 anti-tank mines in a wooded area and directed strike drones at it.

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The video shows a powerful detonation of several dozen mines, sending the enemy depot up in the air.

Watch more: Ruscist received 3 drone hits, ammunition detonation and was left without head: drone operators of 425th Separate Assault Regiment. VIDEO 18+

Watch more: Border guards tracked down and struck warehouse with occupiers’ equipment in south using drones. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12201) elimination (7635) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3732) drones (4959) disruption (225)
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