Occupiers’ field depot of TM-62 anti-tank mines blown up after strike by Defence Forces drones. VIDEO

Footage of a precision drone strike on an enemy field depot storing mines has been published online.

As reported by Censor.NET, pilots of the Defence Forces spotted a cache of TM-62 anti-tank mines in a wooded area and directed strike drones at it.

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The video shows a powerful detonation of several dozen mines, sending the enemy depot up in the air.

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