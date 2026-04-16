Two Ukrainian drones flew into building one after another and eliminated pair of occupiers. VIDEO

A video has been released online showing the skilful work of Ukrainian strike drone operators, who demonstrated a high level of coordination and precision. The footage captures the elimination of two Russian occupiers who were attempting to take cover in an abandoned building. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The invaders had hoped that the walls of the building would protect them from air strikes, but Ukrainian kamikaze drones proved otherwise. One of the kamikaze drones flew into the building, turned to attack and struck an occupier hiding behind a partition.Moments later, a second drone flew into the building. The precise strike resulted in the elimination of the second enemy infantryman.

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Watch more: Troops of 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade are eliminating Russian infantry with dense kill zone while it is still approaching the forward edge of positions. VIDEO