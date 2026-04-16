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Belgorod resident reports strike on energy facility: "Substation just got hit, f#ck!". VIDEO
A critical energy infrastructure facility – the ‘Yuzhnaya’ electrical substation – has come under attack in Belgorod, Russia. This is reported by Censor.NET, citing local social media groups and eyewitness accounts.
The attack caused a massive fire at the site, visible from various parts of the city. Local residents who witnessed the incident are not hiding their emotions regarding the strikes.
Warning! Strong language!
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