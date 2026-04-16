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News Video Blackout in Belgorod
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Belgorod resident reports strike on energy facility: "Substation just got hit, f#ck!". VIDEO

A critical energy infrastructure facility – the ‘Yuzhnaya’ electrical substation – has come under attack in Belgorod, Russia. This is reported by Censor.NET, citing local social media groups and eyewitness accounts.

The attack caused a massive fire at the site, visible from various parts of the city. Local residents who witnessed the incident are not hiding their emotions regarding the strikes.

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Drone operators chase Russian army soldiers through streets of Graivoron in Belgorod region. VIDEO

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