Ukrainian drones struck radar of S-350 "Vityaz" air defence system and the "TOR-M2KM" complex, - Brovdi. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military used drones to strike a radar station belonging to the Russian S-350 "Vityaz" air defence system and a "TOR-M2KM" anti-aircraft missile system.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on "Vityaz"

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, operators from the 414th Separate Brigade "Madyar's Birds" struck the 50N6E radar station, which forms part of the S-350 air defence system.

This complex is a new-generation medium-range system capable of detecting targets at a distance of up to 60 km and an altitude of up to 25 km.

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Destruction of the "TOR-M2KM"

In the Melitopol area, operators from the 1st Separate Centre destroyed a "TOR-M2KM" anti-aircraft missile system.

This is an autonomous combat module used for air defence and can be deployed as a mobile air defence element on various platforms.

The Unmanned Systems Forces note that such strikes reduce the capabilities of Russian air defence on the front line.

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