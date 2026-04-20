Put out of action: DIU showed destruction of two large Russian Federation landing ships in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

On the night of 18–19 April 2026, operatives from the ‘Prymary’, a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, carried out successful strikes in the temporarily occupied Crimea against two large landing ships belonging to the aggressor state of Russia – the Project 775 landing ship "Yamal" and Project 1171 landing ship "Nikolai Filchenkov".

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

As noted, at the time of the strike, the enemy ships, which belong to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, were in Sevastopol Bay.

Watch more: Fighters from "Steel Border" brigade defeated two Russian assault groups and destroyed "Hyacinth-B" artillery pieces. VIDEO

The Project 775 "Yamal" landing ship – a vessel built in 1988, 112.5 metres long and capable of carrying up to 500 tonnes of cargo, including armoured vehicles and troops. The estimated value of the ship is over $80 million.

The Project 1171 "Nikolai Filchenkov" landing ship is a 1975-built vessel with a cargo capacity of up to 1,000 tonnes, enabling it to transport dozens of armoured vehicles and a large landing force. The estimated value of the ship is over $70 million.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, both ships, which Russia used in its criminal war against Ukraine, have been put out of action.

As part of the operation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, reconnaissance units also destroyed the enemy’s "Podlot-K1" radar station. The approximate cost of the radar complex is $5 million.

Watch more: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed Msta-S self-propelled gun and D-30 howitzers on Russian territory. VIDEO

What led up to this?