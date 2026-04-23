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Russia’s leading communist Zyuganov called for preventing new Bolshevik coup: "What awaits us is what happened in 1917. We have no right to repeat that". VIDEO

Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the Russian Communists, who has traditionally supported the Kremlin’s aggressive policies, has unexpectedly issued a statement regarding the domestic situation in the aggressor state. He acknowledged that the Russian economy is in a critical state, which could lead to social unrest. This was reported by Censor.NET.

During his speech, Zyuganov emphasised that the figures for the first quarter of 2026 are catastrophic.

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Gennady Zyuganov (1) Communist Party of Russia (3) Kremlin (148) revolution (55) economics (242)
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