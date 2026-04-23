Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the Russian Communists, who has traditionally supported the Kremlin’s aggressive policies, has unexpectedly issued a statement regarding the domestic situation in the aggressor state. He acknowledged that the Russian economy is in a critical state, which could lead to social unrest. This was reported by Censor.NET.

During his speech, Zyuganov emphasised that the figures for the first quarter of 2026 are catastrophic.

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