Border guards expose draft dodger in car trunk – SBGS. VIDEO

At the Uhryniv checkpoint, border guards stopped an attempted illegal border crossing. During an inspection of a vehicle, they found a man hiding inside the car while trying to leave for Poland.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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At the Uhryniv checkpoint, border guards thwarted an attempted illegal border crossing.

During an inspection of an Audi vehicle, they found a 39-year-old resident of the Lviv region who was hiding between the rear seats and the trunk.

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Father was taking his son

At the wheel was his 64-year-old father, who had suggested this method of "smuggling". The offender planned to travel to Poland, whilst his father intended to return to Ukraine.

The competent authorities have been notified of the offence.

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