The 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade has released footage of the successful defence of the Sumy region, where strike UAV operators methodically kill the occupiers’ assets.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video captures a series of precise strikes on enemy infantry, artillery, and equipment. The paratroopers also focused on "blinding" the enemy by destroying communication antennas and identifying concealed shelters. According to the military, the work is carried out in a cold-blooded and effective manner, allowing not only the elimination of enemy manpower but also the steady strengthening of Ukrainian positions along the border.

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