Occupier films scene where his accomplices were eliminated: "Young lad has gone cold. Something hit and completely ruined everything". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian occupier filming the aftermath of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers on the deployment site of a Russian army unit. According to Censor.NET, the invaders had set up positions on the second floor of a multi-storey building, hoping for protection from the concrete floors, but as a result of a precise strike, the building "collapsed completely".
The footage shows debris and a fire on the upper floors. The video’s author confirms the deaths of his comrades: one occupier was killed whilst attempting to flee the building, others were burned alive under the rubble.
"Look, lads, the lads were living on the second floor, not even in the basement. Something hit, basically, it all collapsed completely. One, basically, two hundred, apparently tried to run away and couldn’t escape, the rest, basically, burned to death, everything’s on fire up there. We saw them just yesterday, they were still alive. That’s it, one young lad has gone cold, basically. A really young lad. The radio went dead, that’s it, he’s gone cold," comments the video’s author, showing the body of the deceased "young lad".
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