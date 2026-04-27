Munition dropped from drone hits wounded occupier in head. VIDEO 18+
A video showing the successful work of Ukrainian drone operators in the Kupiansk direction of the front has been posted online.
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance spotted a Russian occupier who was trying to hide in his positions. Thanks to a skilled maneuver by the UAV operator, the dropped grenade struck the invader directly in the head. The incident took place in Kharkiv region, where intense fighting continues. The instant detonation left the enemy no chance of survival.
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