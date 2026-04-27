"Phoenix" pilot eliminated 11 occupiers in truck in Huliaipole area with single drone. VIDEO
In the Huliaipole sector, a drone operator from the ‘Phoenix’ unit demonstrated exceptional effectiveness by eliminating an entire group of enemy infantry in a single strike.
According to Censor.NET, during aerial reconnaissance, the pilot spotted an enemy truck moving, which was packed to the brim with occupying forces.
Without wasting any time, the operator directed the kamikaze drone straight at the target. The strike and subsequent detonation resulted in a record-breaking outcome for a single drone: 11 Russian invaders were eliminated, and the truck itself was completely burnt out.
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