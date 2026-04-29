Russian motorcyclist lost control, flew into air and rammed into his companion in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, an attempt by Russian invaders to escape from a Ukrainian drone ended in a spectacular crash and the elimination of both occupiers. According to Censor.NET, footage of the combat operation was released by fighters from the 427th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "RAROG".

The video shows a Russian motorcyclist attempting to shake off pursuit by an FPV drone at high speed. Whilst travelling along the road, the biker hit a bump, performed a full somersault in mid-air and crashed into his comrade, who was riding ahead.

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