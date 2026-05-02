Assault by three occupiers turned into complete fiasco for enemy under fire from drones of 33rd Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade have posted footage online of a failed assault by the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, one Russian soldier on a motorbike and two others on a quad bike attempted to break through into the brigade’s area of responsibility, but suffered a complete fiasco.
First, drone operators struck the occupier on the motorbike, and subsequently destroyed the rest of the enemy’s forces with several strikes.
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