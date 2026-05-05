Russian soldier on one crutch and carrying automatic rifle instead of other was eliminated by pilots of 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade near Hryshyne. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade have released footage showing the elimination of an invader near Hryshyne in the Donetsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the wounded Russian soldier was moving on one crutch and carrying an automatic rifle in place of the other within the Ukrainian military’s area of responsibility.

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Upon seeing the drone, he tried to hide in the undergrowth, but was too late.

The pilots reacted swiftly and delivered a precision strike with an FPV drone, eliminating the enemy.

"We are seeing this scenario more and more often: disabled occupiers. And in conversations with some prisoners, we hear that the fighters of the ‘second army of the world’ go into the assault even when wounded. And the only thing driving them forward is a bullet in the back on the commander’s orders," add the soldiers of the 155th Mechanised Brigade in the caption under the video.

Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,336,120 personnel (+970 in past 24 hours), 11,917 tanks, 41,386 artillery systems, and 24,510 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS