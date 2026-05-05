Enemy has not gained ground in Oleksandrivka direction, 37th Separate Marine Brigade says. VIDEO

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian forces failed to advance in April in the area of responsibility of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade.

This was reported by the 37th Separate Marine Brigade, cited by Censor.NET.

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According to the results of the month, the reported change in the front line amounted to 0.0 square kilometers, which Ukrainian military personnel said indicates that the enemy’s offensive actions on this section were disrupted.

The enemy’s total losses amounted to 274 occupiers, as well as several pieces of equipment, including tanks and artillery systems. Ukrainian forces also destroyed or suppressed 135 UAVs and eliminated 915 enemy positions and command posts.

Earlier, we reported that Ukrainian defenders had disrupted another attempt by Russian occupiers to cross the Dnipro River and gain a foothold on the island section of the front.