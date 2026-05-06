DIU’s "Ghosts" carried out five strikes on enemy military trains in Crimea. VIDEO
Defence Intelligence special unit of The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, ‘The Ghosts’, carried out strikes against enemy military trains in the temporarily occupied Crimea, disrupting the occupiers’ rail logistics.
According to Censor.NET, as part of an operation carried out in April 2026, Ukrainian special forces carried out five precision strikes on targets whilst freight trains were in motion.
The strikes destroyed locomotives used to transport military equipment and fuel, as well as a tanker.
These latest combat results confirm the effectiveness of systematic actions aimed at disrupting the Russian army’s logistics.
Exclusive footage of successful strikes on enemy targets by the "Ghosts" has been published on the DIU's Telegram channel.
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