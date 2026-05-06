Special forces of DIU’s Legion capture six occupiers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: "Face down! Relax, f#ck. Nobody will touch you!". VIDEO

Military intelligence special forces carried out an effective operation to eliminate and capture enemy personnel on the southern front. As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the combat work of fighters from the Legion unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has been published online.

The first-person footage shows the process of clearing a tree line of Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction. To effectively carry out the mission and detect hidden enemy firing points, Ukrainian soldiers actively used UAVs for real-time reconnaissance.

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