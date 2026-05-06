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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Special forces from SOF’s "Rangers" regiment cleared position held by occupiers during raid on house. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 6th Special Operations Regiment "Rangers" carried out a raid on a building housing Russian troops and destroyed an enemy position on one of the fronts.

According to Censor.NET, the assault began with the use of hand-held grenade launchers, followed by grenades and assault rifles.

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Support and targeting were provided by FPV drones and reconnaissance drones.

As a result of the combat operation, two Russian servicemen were eliminated, after which the Special Operations Forces group successfully exfiltrated.

Watch more: After FPV drone strike, mangled body of occupier flew off and hit fellow soldier. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11794) assaul (257) elimination (7265) SOF (420) infiltration (1)
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