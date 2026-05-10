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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Close-quarters combat
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Fighters from 8th Special Operations Regiment cleared forest strip and eliminated occupier who refused to surrender. VIDEO

Ukrainian infantrymen from the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces, part of the "UA_REG TEAM" unit, carried out a sweep of wooded terrain on one section of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers, supported by drones from the air, struck enemy dugouts and personnel.

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Also, in one of the footage clips, Ukrainian defenders offered one of the occupiers the chance to surrender, but he attempted to open fire on the Defence Forces soldiers.

In response, the Russian soldier was immediately neutralised.

Watch more: Ukrainian infantryman kills occupier with burst from assault rifle in close combat while clearing trench. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11806) special forces (156) elimination (7281) SOF (423) hostages (729)
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