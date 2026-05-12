Surviving Russian films aftermath of strike: "Bodies of three guys are lying here. Two burned out over there. Ammo is f#cking cooking off". VIDEO

Another video confirmation of Russian invaders’ losses as a result of accurate work by Ukrainian artillery or drones has appeared online. Censor.NET reports that one of the surviving occupiers filmed the aftermath of a strike on their position.

The footage shows destroyed positions, a blast crater and the bodies of at least five killed Russians. The occupier comments on what he sees, counting the bodies of his dead accomplices, some of whom were burned alive.

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"Here is the strike site. Here are the bodies of three guys lying here. They are still burning over there. There he is, lying burned. Ammo is f#cking cooking off there. I can’t approach for now. Ammo is burning there. This is what it all looks like. This is what it all looks like here. The strike landed nearby. It landed over there. Where the crater is burning. Like this. That’s it. Here are two guys. Here is one. Here is the second one. Here. Two burned ones. Two burned-out guys," the Russian says in the recording.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,343,050 personnel (+1,020 in past 24 hours), 11,926 tanks, 41,935 artillery systems, and 24,553 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Warning! Explicit language! Viewer discretion advised — not recommended for individuals who are psychologically sensitive!

Watch more: Unmanned systems forces struck air defence systems and air defence missile systems worth over $131 million in week. VIDEO