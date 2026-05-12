Surviving Russian films aftermath of strike: "Bodies of three guys are lying here. Two burned out over there. Ammo is f#cking cooking off". VIDEO
Another video confirmation of Russian invaders’ losses as a result of accurate work by Ukrainian artillery or drones has appeared online. Censor.NET reports that one of the surviving occupiers filmed the aftermath of a strike on their position.
The footage shows destroyed positions, a blast crater and the bodies of at least five killed Russians. The occupier comments on what he sees, counting the bodies of his dead accomplices, some of whom were burned alive.
"Here is the strike site. Here are the bodies of three guys lying here. They are still burning over there. There he is, lying burned. Ammo is f#cking cooking off there. I can’t approach for now. Ammo is burning there. This is what it all looks like. This is what it all looks like here. The strike landed nearby. It landed over there. Where the crater is burning. Like this. That’s it. Here are two guys. Here is one. Here is the second one. Here. Two burned ones. Two burned-out guys," the Russian says in the recording.
Warning! Explicit language! Viewer discretion advised — not recommended for individuals who are psychologically sensitive!
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password