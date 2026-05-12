Children of Zelenskyy’s government will get weapons to shoot back – Heorhii Uchaikin // Uncensored. VIDEO

Can Ukraine regulate the arms market during the war, and why has draft law No. 5708 drawn so much criticism? In this interview for the Uncensored project, Heorhii Uchaikin, head of the Ukrainian Association of Gun Owners, explains what is really behind the debate on citizens’ right to armed self-defense: security, control, money, the black market, and the state’s distrust of its own citizens.

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Censor.NET reports that the conversation covers the tragedy at the Velmart store in Kyiv, traumatic pistols, corruption in the permit system, award weapons for officials and MPs, illegal arms trafficking after the war, declaration of trophy weapons, and the experience of Moldova, Kosovo, the Baltic states, Switzerland, and Israel.

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A separate section focuses on private military companies in Ukraine, veterans, the security services market, and how Ukraine’s combat experience could become a strategic resource.

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This is a conversation about whether Ukraine is ready to move from a post-Soviet model of bans and manual control to a transparent law on weapons, real accounting, owners’ responsibility, and a new security culture. It is also about the risks of a post-war society, the role of veterans, the black market, and why the state must act before the problem becomes uncontrollable.

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