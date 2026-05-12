Fighters from 214th "OPFOR" battalion blew up occupiers’ cover after they refused to surrender. VIDEO
An infantry unit from the 214th Separate Assault Battalion "OPFOR" carried out an operation to destroy a Russian military stronghold in the ruins of a building.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters placed homemade engineering munitions right next to two entrances to the shelter to reduce the enemy’s chances of escape.
The occupiers refused to surrender, after which the assault troops blew up the enemy’s position.
The battalion notes that where the use of FPV drones is insufficient, Ukrainian soldiers employ their ingenuity and engineering skills acquired during service and adaptation courses within the unit.
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