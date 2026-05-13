Following shooting in Kyiv, patrol officers detained man with pistol. VIDEO
In Kyiv, patrol officers have detained a man suspected of firing a gun during a brawl.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police.
The incident took place in the Obolon district of the capital.
According to the police, a dispute broke out between several men, during which one of the men fired a shot at his opponent.
Afterwards, the man and his companions left the scene in a Peugeot car.
How the suspect was apprehended
Law enforcement officers launched a special police operation to locate the car.
Patrol officers checked possible routes and located the car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. During a search of the car’s interior, police found an object resembling a pistol.
The man was detained and handcuffed. An investigative team was called to the scene. Law enforcement officers seized the suspected weapon. Investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the shooting.
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