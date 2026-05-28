Hype in Starobilsk: Were there students in that college in Luhansk region? // Uncensored. VIDEO

The episode on Censor.NET focuses on a strike by Ukraine’s Defense Forces on Starobilsk, where, according to the General Staff, a structure of the Russian Rubicon unit linked to UAVs was hit.

The key question in the video is how Ukraine should talk about such operations in occupied territories when Russia immediately turns any casualties into a propaganda story about "killed civilians" and tries to shift responsibility from the occupier to Ukraine.

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines the Starobilsk case as an example of a failure of strategic communications and a Russian psychological operation.

The key conclusion is that responsibility for the lives of people under occupation lies with the occupying state, which places military facilities among civilian infrastructure, uses local residents as cover, and then turns their deaths into propaganda.

As a reminder, the General Staff has refuted information spread by Russia about the alleged targeting of civilian infrastructure in Starobilsk. Ukraine’s Armed Forces strike military infrastructure and facilities used for military purposes.

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