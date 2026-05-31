Enemy is concentrating its forces in Zaporizhzhia direction, whilst advance into northern Donetsk region has stalled, – Andriushchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Despite regular and successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defence Forces against enemy logistics, Russian occupation forces continue to attempt to supply their units with additional equipment and ammunition. The enemy’s main focus has now shifted to the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in his report on the movements of the occupying forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to him, the current situation on key sections of the front is as follows:

The occupiers are attempting to strengthen their positions around Orikhiv as much as possible and reinforce these sectors with additional resources.

Traffic intensity: Between 10 and 40 enemy lorries are recorded passing through daily.

Nature of the cargo: The vast majority of convoys are transporting ammunition to supply artillery and infantry units.

At the same time, the invaders’ logistical activity has significantly decreased in other areas. In particular, the redeployment of forces to the north of Donetsk Oblast from the direction of the temporarily occupied Berdyansk has now fallen to almost zero.

The Ukrainian military and partisan movements continue to closely monitor the movement routes of Russian military equipment in order to further strike the enemy’s logistical hubs.

See also on Censor.NET: The SBS struck Russian army training grounds deep in the rear: the 64th Brigade, implicated in crimes in Bucha, came under attack. VIDEO