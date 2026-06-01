Soldiers of 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade clear Novoplatonivka of infiltrated enemy groups – Joint Forces Task Force. VIDEO
Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv Oblast has been cleared of the enemy.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the Joint Forces Task Force.
Details of the successful operation
According to the report, soldiers of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade carried out a successful operation to clear Novoplatonivka of infiltrated enemy groups.
"During the mission, an unmanned ground vehicle was used, providing fire cover and helping Ukrainian soldiers accomplish their assigned tasks," the statement said.
No further details about the operation by soldiers of the 115th Mechanized Brigade are known at this time.
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