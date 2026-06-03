Russians struck Kostiantynivka with phosphorus munitions. VIDEO

The Russian army has once again used phosphorus munitions against Kostiantynivka, which are banned under international conventions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "Khyzhak" brigade of the Patrol Police Department.

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The video of the attack was released on June 3.

The strike was captured by a drone

Footage shot by a UAV operator with the call sign "Aurora" shows dozens of burning munitions scattering over the city.

The burning debris is falling on residential areas of Kostiantynivka, posing a threat of large-scale fires and civilian casualties.

"In a video filmed by a UAV operator with the call sign ‘Aurora,’ dozens of burning pieces of phosphorus munitions can be seen falling on residential areas of the city," Ukrainian defenders reported.

Watch more: Occupiers are bombing Kostiantynivka with incendiary ammunition and deliberately killing city’s surviving residents. VIDEO

Phosphorus poses a deadly danger

The "Khyzhak" unit emphasizes that white phosphorus ignites upon contact with oxygen and burns at extremely high temperatures.

Such munitions are capable of causing large-scale fires and inflicting severe injuries on people.

Read more: Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region in 24 hours, - RMA