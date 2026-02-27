Occupiers are bombing Kostiantynivka with incendiary ammunition and deliberately killing city’s surviving residents. VIDEO

Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region is turning into a ghost town, which Russian terrorists are deliberately wiping off the face of the earth. According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign have released footage documenting yet another war crime committed by the occupiers.

The video captures a moment that leaves no doubt about the genocidal intentions of the Russian Federation: the occupiers are generously shelling the city with incendiary ammunition.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the occupiers' crime:

Cynical attack: A local resident tried to leave the danger zone on a bicycle. The footage clearly shows that the man has no connection to the military.

Conscious choice of target: The operator of the Russian FPV drone, having a high-quality image on the monitor, could clearly see that there was a civilian in front of him. Despite this, he directed the kamikaze drone straight at the person.

Result: The direct hit literally tore the civilian to pieces.

Watch: "I counted five bodies. All civilians": residents of Kostiantynivka flee to Kramatorsk under attack from Russian drones. VIDEO

The destruction of Kostiantynivka: a "scorched earth" tactic

Soldiers of the 28th Mechanised Brigade emphasise that such attacks are not isolated incidents, but a systematic tactic of the enemy. The occupiers attack civilian cars, volunteers, and people simply walking down the streets with drones.

Read more: Enemy is increasing pressure in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, - General Staff

The situation in the city:

Kostiantynivka is currently under constant attack from KABs, artillery, and killer "birds". Logistics in the city are virtually paralysed, and every attempt to leave turns into a deadly lottery.

Watch more: "I counted five bodies. All civilians": residents of Kostiantynivka flee to Kramatorsk under attack from Russian drones. VIDEO

Editor's comment:

The video published by the brigade should serve as further evidence in a future tribunal. Every Russian drone pilot who presses the trigger while seeing a civilian in front of them is a war criminal without a statute of limitations.