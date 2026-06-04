Another Russian war crime: occupiers attack ambulance in Kherson. VIDEO

In the Kherson community, Russian occupiers continue to strike civilian infrastructure and emergency medical teams.

This is stated in a report by the Kherson City Military Administration.

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Medics targeted by Russian drones

The region is recording cases of deliberate enemy attacks not only on civilians, but also on those providing assistance to the injured.

Recently, ambulances and medical teams responding to calls involving wounded people have increasingly come under Russian drone strikes.

Medics are working in constantly dangerous conditions. They travel to the sites of shelling, provide assistance to the injured and evacuate people, risking their own lives.

"Our medics work every day in extremely difficult conditions, risking their own lives to save others. They arrive at the sites of shelling, provide assistance to the injured and evacuate people despite the constant threat of new attacks," the statement said.

Strikes on medical teams are a violation of international humanitarian law and yet another war crime. Such attacks are aimed at making it harder for residents of Kherson Oblast to access emergency medical care, the Kherson Regional Military Administration said.

Earlier, it was reported that in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi District on 4 June, Russian occupiers attacked an ambulance on the grounds of a hospital. Medical workers were injured in the strike.

Read more: Ten people injured due to Russian shelling of Kherson region