Ukrainian strike drone operators continue to demonstrate the highest level of skill, hunting down enemy personnel in the frontline zone. According to Censor.NET, a striking video showing the elimination of yet another Russian invader has been published online.

The footage shows a Russian assault soldier, who was likely already wounded in a previous battle, lying on the road near the verge. At that moment, a Ukrainian FPV drone flies towards him and strikes the invader with precision.

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The precise strike triggered a massive explosion, and the impact site was instantly engulfed in a thick cloud of fire and smoke. When the smoke cleared a few seconds later, the reconnaissance drone’s camera captured the Russian assault soldier’s body having literally vanished due to the powerful detonation of the warhead.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,370,890 (+1,550 per day), 11,980 tanks, 43,315 artillery systems, 24,684 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Read more: In one year of existence, USF took out more than 350,000 enemy targets, including 100,000 "worms," Madyar says