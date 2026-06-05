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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Occupier’s body vanished without trace after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian strike drone operators continue to demonstrate the highest level of skill, hunting down enemy personnel in the frontline zone. According to Censor.NET, a striking video showing the elimination of yet another Russian invader has been published online.

The footage shows a Russian assault soldier, who was likely already wounded in a previous battle, lying on the road near the verge. At that moment, a Ukrainian FPV drone flies towards him and strikes the invader with precision.

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The precise strike triggered a massive explosion, and the impact site was instantly engulfed in a thick cloud of fire and smoke. When the smoke cleared a few seconds later, the reconnaissance drone’s camera captured the Russian assault soldier’s body having literally vanished due to the powerful detonation of the warhead.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,370,890 (+1,550 per day), 11,980 tanks, 43,315 artillery systems, 24,684 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Read more: In one year of existence, USF took out more than 350,000 enemy targets, including 100,000 "worms," Madyar says

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Russian Army (11973) explosion (1707) disappearance (30) drones (4714)
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