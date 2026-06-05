Occupier’s body vanished without trace after being hit by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
Ukrainian strike drone operators continue to demonstrate the highest level of skill, hunting down enemy personnel in the frontline zone. According to Censor.NET, a striking video showing the elimination of yet another Russian invader has been published online.
The footage shows a Russian assault soldier, who was likely already wounded in a previous battle, lying on the road near the verge. At that moment, a Ukrainian FPV drone flies towards him and strikes the invader with precision.
The precise strike triggered a massive explosion, and the impact site was instantly engulfed in a thick cloud of fire and smoke. When the smoke cleared a few seconds later, the reconnaissance drone’s camera captured the Russian assault soldier’s body having literally vanished due to the powerful detonation of the warhead.
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