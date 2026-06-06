3rd Special Operations Regiment has established air control over part of land route to Crimea. VIDEO
The 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment has reported that it has established air control over part of the land corridor used by the occupiers to link up with occupied Crimea.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 3rd Special Forces Regiment.
Control over the land route to Crimea
As noted, UAV operators from the 3rd Special Operations Regiment have taken aerial control of part of the occupiers’ land route to Crimea.
"Drones from the Special Operations Forces unit are destroying equipment and disrupting the enemy’s logistics routes on the Melitopol–Chonhar route. As a result, logistics for supplying the Russian army and fuel to the peninsula have already been complicated. This is just the beginning. There’s more to come!", the statement reads.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, the fuel shortage on the occupied peninsula is a result of regular and successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on Russian oil depots, refineries, and the occupiers’ logistics hubs.
- On the night of 30 May, the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck a maritime oil terminal in occupied Feodosia. This was reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert ("Madiar") Brovdi.
- Just the day before, on 30 May, the invaders had attempted to quell the panic by limiting sales of A-95 to 20 litres per day; however, within 24 hours the situation had spiralled completely out of control, forcing the occupying authorities to revert to Soviet-style ‘ration cards’.
- In his evening address on 30 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the fuel shortage in Crimea is a consequence of Ukrainian strikes on military and oil infrastructure along the coast of the Sea of Azov.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password