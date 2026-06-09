Pilot with call sign Fin from 103rd Territorial Defense Forces Brigade destroys 22 Russian Gerbera UAVs in one day. VIDEO
A drone operator from the Boiky crew of the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Forces Brigade set a performance record while repelling another enemy air attack.
According to Censor.NET, in just one day, the Ukrainian defender destroyed 22 Russian Gerbera-type UAVs.
It is noted that the pilot with the call sign Fin intercepted aerial targets using STING analog interceptor drones made by Wild Hornets.
Wild Hornets shared the footage on their Telegram channel.
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