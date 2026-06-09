Foreign fighters instead of mobilized soldiers: benefits and obstacles. Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

During a live broadcast, Yurii Butusov, commander of a UAV platoon of the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, will talk about the benefits of bringing in foreign fighters, international experience, recruitment problems, and obstacles preventing Ukraine from scaling up this area.

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Watch more: Thousands of foreign volunteers are ready to join "Khartiia", but due to lack of funds they cannot be brought in, - Butusov. VIDEO