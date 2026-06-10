"Madyar’s Birds" used drones to roast occupier wearing sunglasses under scorching sun. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, ‘Madyar’s Birds’, eliminated an invader who was moving towards the Defence Forces’ positions.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier, wearing sunglasses, was spotted during aerial reconnaissance of the area on one of the front lines.
After confirming the target, the pilots of the FPV drones swiftly struck the invader.
As a result, the Russian soldier wearing sunglasses was "roasted to a crisp".
A video of the combat operation was published by fighters from the "Madyar's Birds" brigade on their Telegram channel.
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