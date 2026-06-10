ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
3 276 14

"Madyar’s Birds" used drones to roast occupier wearing sunglasses under scorching sun. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, ‘Madyar’s Birds’, eliminated an invader who was moving towards the Defence Forces’ positions.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier, wearing sunglasses, was spotted during aerial reconnaissance of the area on one of the front lines.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

After confirming the target, the pilots of the FPV drones swiftly struck the invader.

As a result, the Russian soldier wearing sunglasses was "roasted to a crisp".

A video of the combat operation was published by fighters from the "Madyar's Birds" brigade on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Ruscist firing back at Ukrainian drone trips over stump and dies in FPV drone strike. VIDEO

Watch more: MiG-29MU1 pilots destroy command post of Russian UAV operators with AASM HAMMER bombs. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12001) elimination (7444) drones (4739) 414 Magyar’s Birds (143)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 