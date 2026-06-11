Russian roubles scatter in all directions after Ukrainian drone hits an enemy stormtrooper. VIDEO

A video has been released online showing a successful strike by a Ukrainian drone, which resulted in the elimination of a soldier from the Russian occupation forces in the Kharkiv region. The strike on the enemy target was carried out by soldiers from the Airborne Assault Forces.

According to Censor.NET, the precise strike was carried out by operators from the ‘Rubak’ unmanned systems battalion, part of the 77th Separate Airborne Naddniprianska Brigade (77th SAB) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The strike by the FPV drone proved so powerful that the blast wave literally tore the invader apart along with his belongings.

"After the kamikaze drone strike, the Russian occupier’s trousers fly off and the millions earned from Putin scatter spectacularly," the authors of the post comment on the published video.

Watch more: Russian roubles scattered from occupier after Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit its target. VIDEO 18+

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