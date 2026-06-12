Drones attacked occupied Crimea: thermal power station was hit in Simferopol, causing fire. VIDEO

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 11 June. Simferopol came under attack from strike drones, with local sources reporting that one of the region’s energy facilities had been hit.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Telegram channel Exilenova+ and local public groups.

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According to preliminary data, the target of the attack was the Simferopol thermal power plant. Local residents reported a series of explosions in the vicinity of the facility.

Following the attack, power cuts were recorded in various parts of the city.

A fire broke out near the TPP

Reports of a fire near the thermal power plant also appeared on social media. Eyewitnesses posted footage showing flames and smoke rising above the city.

As of the time of publication, the official Russian authorities had not released detailed information regarding the consequences of the attack and possible damage.

Consequences are being clarified

Information regarding the extent of the damage, casualties and the final results of the strike currently requires further confirmation.

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