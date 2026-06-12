Border guards from "Shkval" unit destroyed shelter, warehouse and hexacopter in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, drone operators from the "Shkval" unit carried out precision strikes on enemy positions, destroying shelters, a field depot and a hexacopter.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"Border guards operating drones from the 'Shkval' unit destroyed two enemy shelters, a field depot and a hexacopter," the report states.
In addition, they damaged an enemy self-propelled artillery unit.
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