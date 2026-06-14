Crews of Su-27s from 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade destroyed gathering of occupiers. VIDEO
Pilots from the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force, flying Su-27 fighter jets, struck enemy personnel.
According to Censor.NET, the released footage captures real-life combat operations by Ukrainian aviation, demonstrating the effectiveness of fighter jets in specific sectors of the front line.
The crews of the Su-27 fighters carried out strikes on pre-designated targets where enemy personnel were located.
As a result of the strike, the Russians’ deployment site was destroyed along with the personnel.
Footage of the combat operation was published on social media by pilots of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade.
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