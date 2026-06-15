Kamikaze drone hits vehicle carrying occupiers: "Come on, give me a break! ’Tank driver’ – 200". VIDEO

A video has been published online, filmed on an action camera belonging to one of the occupiers at the moment a Ukrainian drone attacked a UAZ vehicle (‘bukhanka’) in which the Russians were moving.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the vehicle travelling along a dirt track in the Donetsk region. There were at least three occupiers inside the vehicle. The kamikaze drone strikes the vehicle, presumably on the driver’s side. After the strike, the "bukhanka" pulls over to the side of the road, and the surviving occupiers run into the undergrowth. Judging by the footage, the vehicle caught fire, and one of the occupiers was killed.

Warning! Strong language!

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