"Moscow will burn": Moscow Mayor Sobyanin’s Telegram channel was hacked and fundraising appeal for drones for Ukrainian Armed Forces was published. VIDEO
Unidentified individuals hacked Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin’s personal Telegram channel, using it to launch a fundraising campaign for drones for the Ukrainian army.
This was reported by Radio Svoboda, according to Censor.NET.
Details
This happened on 21 June, when Sobyanin was celebrating his 68th birthday.
Messages reading "Moscow will burn" and "Glory to Ukraine" were also posted on the Russian capital’s mayor’s channel.
Sobyanin’s channel is currently unavailable.
It is known that in November 2025, the SSU informed Sobyanin that he was suspected of aiding and abetting the waging of an aggressive war against Ukraine.
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