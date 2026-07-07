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News Video Rescue operations by SES
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Rescuers freed 15-year-old girl who was locked in parcel locker compartment in Rivne. VIDEO

In Rivne, rescuers got a 15-year-old girl out of a parcel locker compartment.

According to Censor.NET, staff from the State Emergency Service have published a video showing the moment the teenager was freed.

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"This morning, the Rescue Service received a call from a worried teenager, who reported that on Kyivska Street in Rivne, a girl had become locked inside a parcel locker compartment. Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene and used a special tool to open the compartment and free the girl. Fortunately, no one was injured," the comment to the post says.

Rescuers did not say how the girl ended up in the postal "trap."

See more: Parcel explodes at Ukrposhta branch in Kyiv: five injured (updated)

Read more: Parcel explodes at Ukrposhta branch in Kyiv: five injured (updated)

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odd things (84) teenagers (84) postal service (12) Rivne (53) Rivne region (176) Rivnenskyy district (19)
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