Occupier filmed strike by Ukrainian FPV drone on dugout in which he was staying with his accomplices. VIDEO

A video has been published online in which a Russian soldier accidentally filmed the moment a Ukrainian FPV drone struck a dugout where his comrades were also present.

According to Censor.NET, there were at least three Russian soldiers in the dugout at the time the footage was taken.

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At that moment, a strike drone belonging to the Ukrainian Defence Forces hit the dugout.

As a result of the precise strike, the roof of the dugout was destroyed, and there is no information on the fate of the occupiers.

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