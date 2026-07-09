Call sign "Sapphire": 21-year-old commander of artillery reconnaissance battery in "Skelia" regiment on service, authority and prejudice. VIDEO

At the military academy, she was told she wouldn’t amount to anything. But she paid no heed to what others said and confidently pursued her goal, defying stereotypes and prejudices. After graduating, she deliberately chose the ‘SKELIA’ regiment – because she wanted to serve in one of Ukraine’s most effective assault units. Today, she is an officer who is responsible for her troops, makes difficult decisions and proves by her own example that professionalism is not dependent on gender.

According to Censor.NET, an interview with a 21-year-old graduate of the Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy, whose call sign is "Sapphire", has been published online. She holds the rank of lieutenant and serves as commander of an artillery reconnaissance battery, having been at war since 2022. The officer spoke about the specifics of her unit’s combat operations, building a team from scratch, and overcoming prejudices from colleagues and civilians alike.

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According to "Sapphire", her battery is responsible for detecting enemy positions, enemy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), air defence systems and attack drone pilots.

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