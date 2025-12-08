Female military personnel in Armed Forces of Ukraine will be issued with women’s bulletproof vests in 2026

In 2026, female servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planned to be issued special women's body armor.

This was announced by Colonel Vitalii Ryabov at a press conference at Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

Currently, women use standard military body armor, but in the future they will receive individual protective equipment designed with the female anatomy in mind.

According to Second Lieutenant Maksym Borovik, there are already manufacturers who have approved special damper pads that ensure comfort when wearing.

Borovik added that ongoing work is being done to make personal protective equipment lighter in order to combine safety standards with the lightness of bulletproof vests.

As a reminder, in May, the Ministry of Defense allocated nearly a quarter of a billion hryvnia to provide supplies for female defenders.

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