Scandal at "Skelia" is blow to mobilisation, - Onistrat. VIDEO

The situation surrounding the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" is affecting the country’s overall defence capability, as people who, for whatever reason, have so far avoided mobilisation will now continue to evade it, using the media scandal as a pretext.

This was stated by Andrii Onistrat, a military officer and former banker, in the latest episode of the ‘Money of War’ podcast for Liga.net, reports Censor.NET.

"I’m all for journalists doing their job. As of yesterday, I realised that nobody paid ‘Bebelu’ for this (the publication of the scandalous material – Ed.); they simply don’t understand much about war and are a bit of a hype-seekers when it comes to this topic. It immediately propels them to the top; everyone is talking about it. I’m all for them writing whatever they like, but I’m against us basing our strategies on the words of drug addicts," he clarified.

It was previously reported that Onistrat had cast doubt on the evidence on which the charges against "Skelia" are based.

Read more: There are no grounds for dismissing Syrskyi due to situation at "Skelia", - Venislavskyi

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