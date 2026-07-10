He passed on air defence coordinates and aircraft movement data to enemy in exchange for money: serviceman is to stand trial, - State Bureau of Investigation. VIDEO

The pre-trial investigation into a military serviceman who worked for the Russian security services and passed on information to them about Ukraine’s air defence system and aircraft movements has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations, as reported by Censor.NET.

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He passed information to the enemy for money

It has been established that, following his mobilisation and service in a border guard unit, the man made contact via a messaging app with a representative of the Russian Federation’s intelligence services and agreed to cooperate in return for monetary compensation.

On the instructions of his handler, he collected and passed on the coordinates of air defence systems, radar stations and mobile fire units, as well as information on the movements of Ukrainian aircraft.

To do this, the suspect used specialised software designed for radar station operators. This gave him access to information on the air situation not only in his area of service but also in other regions.

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It is noted that the information passed on was not in the public domain and could have been used by Russian forces to plan missile strikes on military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

What are the consequences?

It is reported that investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have documented several instances of the unlawful transfer of classified information.

The serviceman is accused of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The penalty under this article provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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