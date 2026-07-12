Enemy’s secret petroleum products base in Novoamvrosiivskyi struck – "Azov". VIDEO

UAV operators from the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine’s "Azov" unit struck a secret petroleum products base belonging to the Russian occupiers in the village of Novoamvrosiivske in the occupied Donetsk region using Hornet drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".

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Details

As noted, to support the occupying forces, the Russians had been building up a network of logistics hubs for storing petroleum products over a long period of time, which they considered to be safe from Ukrainian attacks.

UAV operators from the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine’s "Azov" Brigade thwarted the enemy’s plans. After conducting thorough reconnaissance, they struck the secret base in Novoamvrosiivskyi with precision strikes using Hornet drones. Tanks and the base’s infrastructure were damaged, and the railway track was blocked.

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Consequences

"The strike on the depot has now made life difficult for the occupiers. But most importantly: they are forced to abandon the base, withdraw their logistics from the occupied territories to Russia, and constantly look up at the sky. There will be no safe place for the enemy in Ukraine," the statement reads.

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